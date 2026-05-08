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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets slip as geopolitics weigh, weekly gains hold

Japanese markets slip as geopolitics weigh, weekly gains hold

Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
Japanese equities ended lower on Friday as renewed USIran clashes in the Strait of Hormuz dampened investor sentiment. The Nikkei 225 Index fell 0.19% to 62,713, while the broader Topix Index declined 0.29% to 3,829, giving up some of the previous sessions gains.

Despite the pullback, both indices still posted strong weekly performance, with the Nikkei rising 5.38% and the Topix gaining 2.7%, supported earlier by strength in technology and AI-related stocks.

On the corporate front, Sony announced a share buyback of up to 500 billion and forecast an 11% rise in operating profit for FY2027, driven by growth in its music and image sensor businesses. Nintendo said it will increase the retail price of the Switch 2 due to weaker sales expectations amid a memory chip shortage. Toyota, meanwhile, reported a 49% fall in fourth-quarter operating profit, hit by US tariffs.

 

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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