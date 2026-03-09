Japanese markets slump, Nikkei dives 5.20%

Japanese markets nosedived on fears that escalating tensions in the Middle East could disrupt global energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Nikkei average slumped 7.6 percent early in the session, its sharpest decline since April 7, before recovering some lost ground to end 5.20 percent lower at 52,728.72. The broader Topix index settled 3.80 percent lower at 3,575.84.

Technology stocks were among the hardest hit, with SoftBank Group, and Advantest falling 10-11 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News