Japanese markets surge as technology shares lead gains

Japanese equities surged on Friday, with the Nikkei 225 Index rising 4.03% to close at 64,362. The rally extended the previous session's gains, supported by a strong performance on Wall Street and renewed optimism around artificial intelligence (AI).

Technology stocks led the gains after Microsoft and Amazon reported strong earnings and reaffirmed their plans to continue investing heavily in AI infrastructure. The positive outlook boosted investor confidence in companies linked to the global AI supply chain.

Among the biggest gainers was Advantest, which jumped 15.7% after raising its annual operating profit forecast by 35%, driven by strong demand for AI chip-testing equipment. Other technology stocks, including Tokyo Electron, Kioxia Holdings, SoftBank Group, Fujikura and Lasertec, also posted strong gains.

On the policy front, the Bank of Japan kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1%, in line with market expectations. The decision followed a 25-basis-point rate hike in June and leaves borrowing costs at their highest level since 1995.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News