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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese shares close mixed as technology stocks remain under pressure

Japanese shares close mixed as technology stocks remain under pressure

Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
Japanese equity markets ended mixed on Monday, with the Nikkei 225 slipping 0.01% to 69,737, while the broader Topix gained 0.92% to 4,102.

Market sentiment remained mixed as gains in industrial and consumer stocks were offset by weakness in technology shares. Investors continued to shift away from technology companies amid concerns over the sustainability of the AI-driven rally, along with worries about excess capacity and rising competition from Chinese AI companies.

Technology and AI-related stocks such as Kioxia Holdings, Taiyo Yuden and SoftBank Group declined during the session. On the other hand, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Shin-Etsu Chemical and Fast Retailing posted strong gains, supporting the broader market.

 

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First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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