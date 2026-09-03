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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese shares end mixed as stronger yen weighs on sentiment

Japanese shares end mixed as stronger yen weighs on sentiment

Last Updated : Sep 03 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
The Nikkei 225 fell 0.17% to 64,214, while the broader Topix gained 0.5% to 4,102 on Thursday, as Japanese shares traded without a clear direction. The yen strengthened sharply amid speculation that authorities had conducted a rate check.

A stronger yen pressured export-focused companies by reducing the value of overseas earnings and making Japanese assets more expensive for foreign investors. Shares also found some support from lower oil prices after President Donald Trump said the latest attacks on Iran would be short-lived.

Global bond yields eased from recent highs as investors assessed the outlook for inflation and interest rates. Among individual stocks, Advantest fell 0.8%, Fujikura declined 2.7% and Ibiden Co dropped 2.4%. Financial stocks performed better, with Mitsubishi UFJ rising 1.9%, Sumitomo Mitsui gaining 1.7% and Mizuho Financial adding 0.7%.

 

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First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 4:16 PM IST