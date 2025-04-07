Monday, April 07, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese shares fall sharply, Nikkei nosedives 7.83%

Image

Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Japanese markets fell sharply as Trump reiterated his resolve on tariffs and indicated he wasn't concerned about the massive selloffs.

The Nikkei average plunged 7.83 percent to 31,136.58 while the broader Topix index settled 7.79 percent lower at 2,288.66.

Banks were among the hardest hit, with Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group both falling over 10 percent on global growth concerns.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Asian stocks plummet, China's Shanghai composite index down 7.34%

Tata Steel slumps as production slides 3% QoQ to 5.51 MT in Q4 FY25

JSW Steel's crude steel production climbs 12% YoY in Mar'25

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank total deposits climb 8% YoY in Q4

Pound speculative net longs edge lower

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

