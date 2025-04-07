Japanese shares fall sharply, Nikkei nosedives 7.83%

Japanese markets fell sharply as Trump reiterated his resolve on tariffs and indicated he wasn't concerned about the massive selloffs.
The Nikkei average plunged 7.83 percent to 31,136.58 while the broader Topix index settled 7.79 percent lower at 2,288.66.
Banks were among the hardest hit, with Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group both falling over 10 percent on global growth concerns.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content