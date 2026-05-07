Japanese shares rally to fresh record on AI-driven tech gains
SoftBank Group led the rally, surging more than 18% to a six-month high and recording its best daily performance since 2020. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest gained 6.8%, while semiconductor equipment supplier Tokyo Electron advanced 9%. Other notable technology gainers included Fujikura, Lasertec, and Disco Corporation.
Market confidence also improved after reports indicated that the US and Iran are nearing a one-page, 14-point memorandum of understanding to ease tensions and end the conflict. The agreement could eventually support the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and provide a basis for broader nuclear negotiations.
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First Published: May 07 2026 | 3:31 PM IST