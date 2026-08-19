Japanese shares slide as tech selloff deepens
The decline was led by semiconductor and technology stocks, following heavy selling in AI-related chipmakers on Wall Street overnight. Rising global bond yields and higher oil prices also weighed on investor sentiment. Japan's 10-year government bond yield reached a 30-year high this week, adding to concerns about borrowing costs.
Companies linked to the global AI supply chain saw some of the biggest losses. Kioxia Holdings fell 12.6%, Furukawa Electric dropped 13.7%, and Fujikura declined 9.7%. Advantest and Tokyo Electron also fell 2.3% and 3.1%, respectively.
The weakness extended beyond technology stocks, with Mitsubishi UFJ falling 4.4% and Toyota Motor losing 2.7%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 4:50 PM IST