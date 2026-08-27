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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese shares trade mixed as tech stocks diverge

Japanese shares trade mixed as tech stocks diverge

Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Japanese shares traded mixed on Thursday, with the Nikkei 225 slipping 0.2% to 66,132, while the broader Topix gained 0.15% to 4,117.

Markets lacked a clear direction as technology stocks moved in different directions. Nvidias strong sales outlook also supported sentiment, reinforcing expectations that demand for AI infrastructure will remain strong.

Japanese technology companies are closely linked to the global AI infrastructure boom, which has helped drive the countrys stock market higher over the past year. However, Nvidia supplier Advantest fell 3.1%, weighing on the technology sector.

In contrast, Kioxia Holdings jumped 5% after reports that it plans to build a new chipmaking plant in northern Japan. The move is aimed at expanding production to meet rising demand for storage linked to AI development.

 

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First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 4:50 PM IST