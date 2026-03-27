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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese stocks decline as global tensions weigh on sentiment

Japanese stocks decline as global tensions weigh on sentiment

Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
Japans Nikkei 225 Index fell 0.43% to close at 53,373 on Friday, extending losses from the previous session and tracking a sharp drop on Wall Street as doubts grew over Iran war negotiations.

Investor sentiment was also pressured by reports that the US may deploy up to 10,000 additional ground troops to the Middle East. Although President Donald Trump pushed back his deadline for Iran to reach a deal by 10 days, saying discussions were progressing well, mixed signals around the situation kept markets uneasy. Trump also noted that Iran had allowed 10 oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as a goodwill gesture.

 

Despite this, uncertainty in the region and rising oil prices raised concerns about inflation and strengthened expectations of further interest rate hikes this year.

Technology and AI-related stocks led the losses, with notable declines in Kioxia Holdings, Fujikura, Advantest, Disco Corp, and Tokyo Electron.

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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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