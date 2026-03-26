Japanese stocks dip as Middle East tensions keep investors cautious
While the US said peace talks are ongoing, Iran signaled it does not plan to hold direct negotiations and rejected a US ceasefire proposal, instead offering a five-point plan that includes control over the Strait of Hormuz.
Some oil supply concerns eased after Japan received two tankers this week that bypassed the key route, though discussions about possibly deploying warships to secure the waterway highlighted continued risks.
Among individual stocks, notable declines included Kioxia Holdings (-5.7%), Advantest (-2%), Tokio Marine (-3.4%), JX Metals Advanced (-1.8%), and Sumitomo Electric (-3.2%).
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First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 4:31 PM IST