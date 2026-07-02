Japanese stocks fall as technology shares lead broad market decline
Japan's stock market ended sharply lower on Thursday, with the Nikkei 225 Index falling 2.47% to close at 68,732, snapping a three-day winning streak. The decline followed a technology-led selloff on Wall Street as investors questioned whether the recent artificial intelligence (AI)-driven rally had become overvalued.
Chip and AI-related stocks recorded the biggest losses, with Kioxia Holdings falling 13.5%, Taiyo Yuden 10%, Tokyo Electron 7.4%, Advantest 10%, and Fujikura 7.9%.
However, losses were partly offset by gains in financial and consumer stocks. Mitsubishi UFJ rose 1.8%, Mizuho Financial gained 2%, and Toyota Motor advanced 2.5%.
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First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 3:51 PM IST