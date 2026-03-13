Japanese stocks fall for second day as oil surge and weak yen concerns weigh on sentiment
Oil prices surged amid disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict after Irans new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, pledged to keep the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed while escalating attacks on regional oil and transport infrastructure.
Meanwhile, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda warned that the weak yen could increase imported inflation as energy prices rise, potentially forcing the central bank to speed up policy normalization.
Technology and automobile stocks led the decline. Major losers included Advantest (-3.5%), SoftBank Group (-4.5%), Tokyo Electron (-3.6%), Toyota Motor (-2.8%), and Honda Motor (-5.6%).
For the week, the Nikkei dropped 3.24% while the Topix declined 2.36%, marking their second consecutive weekly loss.
