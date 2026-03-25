Wednesday, March 25, 2026 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese stocks jump as easing oil prices and geopolitical hopes boost sentiment

Japanese stocks jump as easing oil prices and geopolitical hopes boost sentiment

Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
Japans stock market surged on Wednesday, with the Nikkei 225 rising 2.87% and the Topix gaining 2.57%, marking a second day of strong gains. The rally was driven by growing optimism that tensions in the Middle East could ease, as reports suggested the US is in talks with Iran and pushing for a temporary ceasefire along with a broader resolution plan.

Falling oil prices also supported the market, which is positive for Japan as it relies heavily on energy imports. Technology and AI-related stocks led the gains, with strong performances from major chip and tech companies. Banks, automakers, and defense stocks also moved higher, contributing to the overall upbeat market tone.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Chinese stocks rise on easing geopolitical worries and policy support

Chinese stocks rise on easing geopolitical worries and policy support

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

EUR/USD holding well above 1.1600 mark

EUR/USD holding well above 1.1600 mark

Ministry of Statistics provides update on Central Sector Infrastructure projects worth Rs 150 crore and above

Ministry of Statistics provides update on Central Sector Infrastructure projects worth Rs 150 crore and above

Board of Saboo Sodium Chloro approves investment of up to Rs 3.80 cr in Samskara Resorts (WoS)

Board of Saboo Sodium Chloro approves investment of up to Rs 3.80 cr in Samskara Resorts (WoS)

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayDhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 7Gold and Silver Rate TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PickIMD Weather UpdatesMP Board Class 8th and 5th ResultOnePlus 15T SpecsPersonal Finance