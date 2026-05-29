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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese stocks rally on ceasefire hopes and strong data

Japanese stocks rally on ceasefire hopes and strong data

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
Japanese equities surged on Friday, with the Nikkei 225 jumping 2.53% to 66,329 and the Topix rising 1.41% to 3,957, as markets resumed their rally toward record highs. Optimism grew after reports of a US-Iran agreement to extend their ceasefire by 60 days, raising hopes for renewed negotiations on Irans nuclear program and a possible resumption of unrestricted shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. This eased energy prices and boosted sentiment for oil-importing economies like Japan.

Domestically, Japans retail sales grew at the fastest pace in a year, while industrial production unexpectedly rose, adding to the positive momentum. Tech and electronics stocks led the gains, with Kioxia up 7.5%, SoftBank Group rising 5.1%, Murata Manufacturing advancing 12.7%, Taiyo Yuden gaining 13.9%, and Ibiden Co climbing 16.5%. For the month, the Nikkei gained 11.88% and the Topix 6.17%, driven largely by renewed enthusiasm around artificial intelligence.

 

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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