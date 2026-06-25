Japanese stocks rebound as AI optimism drives technology shares higher
Markets followed the positive momentum in US stock futures after Micron Technology delivered a strong outlook, boosting confidence in continued growth in the artificial intelligence sector. Japanese companies are seen as key beneficiaries of the global AI infrastructure expansion due to their significant presence in the semiconductor and technology supply chains.
Sentiment was further supported by lower oil prices, as progress in US-Iran peace talks eased concerns over energy costs for Japans import-reliant economy.
Chipmakers and AI-related stocks led the rally, with strong gains recorded by Kioxia Holdings, Tokyo Electron, Advantest, Taiyo Yuden, and Murata Manufacturing.
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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 3:50 PM IST