Japanese stocks rebound as falling oil prices lift investor sentiment

Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Japanese stocks moved higher on Tuesday, recovering after heavy losses in the previous session. The Nikkei 225 rose 2.9% to close at 54,248.39, while the broader TOPIX index gained 2.5% to finish at 3,664.28.

Market sentiment improved as oil prices fell, easing worries about higher inflation and possible economic disruptions caused by tensions in the Middle East. The drop in crude prices encouraged investors to buy stocks that had declined sharply a day earlier.

Technology and semiconductor-related companies led the gains, supported by continued interest in artificial intelligence and chip manufacturing. Financial firms and large trading houses also recorded solid advances as investors risk appetite returned.

 

Even with the rebound, market participants remain cautious as geopolitical tensions and fluctuations in global energy prices could still affect Japans export-focused economy and market direction in the coming weeks.

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

