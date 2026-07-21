Japanese stocks rebound as technology shares lead the recovery

Japanese stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the Nikkei 225 surging 3.26% and the broader Topix Index rising 2.44%, as investors returned from a long holiday weekend and bought back shares after last week's sharp decline.

Technology stocks led the market higher as selling pressure on semiconductor and artificial intelligence-related companies eased. The improvement followed overnight gains in US chipmakers, which lifted sentiment across the sector. Kioxia Holdings jumped 17.2%, while Advantest gained 7.7%, Taiyo Yuden rose 6.4%, SoftBank Group advanced 6%, and Tokyo Electron added 2.3%.

Financial and consumer stocks also posted solid gains. Mitsubishi UFJ climbed 3.1%, Sumitomo Mitsui rose 3.4%, and Fast Retailing gained 2.5%.

Despite the strong rebound, investors remained cautious as tensions in the Middle East continued to push oil prices higher, raising concerns about inflation and the possibility of further interest rate hikes.

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