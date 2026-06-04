Japanese stocks retreat from record highs
Local markets tracked weakness in US futures after chipmaker Broadcom issued a downbeat outlook, dampening sentiment across the tech sector. Renewed tensions between the US and Iran also weighed on investor confidence, pushing energy prices higher and keeping inflation and interest-rate concerns in focus.
Among individual stocks, SoftBank Group slumped 11.3% due to its heavy exposure to AI-related investments. Other notable decliners included Kioxia Holdings (-1.5%), Fujikura (-3.9%), Murata Manufacturing (-5%), Taiyo Yuden (-3.9%), and Furukawa Electric (-3.8%).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 4:16 PM IST