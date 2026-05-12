Japanese stocks rise as AI optimism boosts technology shares

Japanese markets closed higher on Tuesday, with the Nikkei 225 rising 0.52% to 62,743 and the broader TOPIX gaining 0.83% to 3,873.

The Nikkei remained near record highs as technology stocks continued to rally on strong optimism around AI-driven demand. Investors also largely ignored comments from US President Donald Trump, who said the US-Iran ceasefire was on massive life support after rejecting Tehrans latest peace proposal.

Investor focus in Japan also remained on signals from the Bank of Japan. The central banks Summary of Opinions from its April meeting showed policymakers discussing the possibility of another interest rate hike as early as the next meeting, amid concerns that rising oil prices could push inflation higher.

Technology and AI-linked stocks led the gains. Fujikura surged 11.6%, Ibiden Co gained 5.7%, SoftBank Group rose 4.3%, and Renesas Electronics advanced 7.1%.

Meanwhile, JX Advanced Metals plunged more than 16% after announcing plans to issue new convertible bonds to finance a share buyback programme.

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