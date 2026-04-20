Japanese stocks rise as AI optimism offsets geopolitical concerns
Concerns remain after the United States seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman, while Iran stepped back from reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ruled out taking part in further talks. Disruptions in this key shipping route have raised fears of an energy supply shock, increasing inflation risks and posing a threat to global growthespecially for energy-importing countries like Japan.
Despite these risks, optimism around AI and solid corporate earnings helped support the market. Major gainers included SoftBank Group, Lasertec, and Unitika.
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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 4:50 PM IST