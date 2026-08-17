Japanese stocks rise as AI shares offset economic concerns
Chip and AI-related stocks led the gains, with Kioxia Holdings, Fujikura, Advantest, Furukawa Electric, and Tokyo Electron all rising. Financial and consumer stocks mostly fell.
Japanese shares also advanced despite JGB yields hitting fresh 30-year highs as investors increased bets on an imminent Bank of Japan rate hike. In corporate news, Nvidia was reportedly considering investing up to $3 billion in SB Energy, a SoftBank Group unit developing a major data center project in Ohio for OpenAI.
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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 4:04 PM IST