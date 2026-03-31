Japanese stocks slide sharply amid Middle East uncertainty

Japans stock markets extended their losses on Tuesday, with the Nikkei 225 falling 1.58% to 51,064 and the broader Topix Index dropping 1.26% to 3,498, marking a fourth straight day of declines. Investor sentiment remained under pressure due to rising uncertainty around the Middle East conflict.

For the month of March, both indices recorded steep losses, with the Nikkei down 13.23% and the Topix falling 11.19%, their worst monthly performances since the 2008 global financial crisis.

Japan is also facing higher energy costs as the conflict involving Iran continues, highlighting the countrys dependence on oil imports from the region. Mixed signals from the US on resolving the situation have added to market concerns, with reports suggesting President Donald Trump may consider ending military action without fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Most sectors ended lower on Tuesday, led by declines in technology, financial, consumer, and defense stocks.

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