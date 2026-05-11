Monday, May 11, 2026 | 05:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese stocks slip as rising oil prices hurt sentiment

Japanese stocks slip as rising oil prices hurt sentiment

Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Japans Nikkei 225 fell 0.47% on Monday, retreating from record highs as rising oil prices increased concerns over inflation and economic pressure on oil-importing countries like Japan. Market sentiment weakened after US President Donald Trump rejected Irans response to a peace proposal, keeping the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed and raising fears of supply disruptions.

Technology and industrial stocks led the losses, with shares of SoftBank Group, Advantest, and Furukawa Electric declining sharply. Nintendo also dropped after warning that both hardware and software sales are expected to weaken, while higher memory chip costs continue to pressure profit margins.

On the positive side, Sony Group surged after announcing plans to buy back up to 500 billion worth of shares and projecting an 11% rise in operating profit for the fiscal year ending March 2027, supported by strong growth in its music and image sensor businesses.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Chinese stocks rally on strong trade data

Chinese stocks rally on strong trade data

Arfin India consolidated net profit rises 1186.79% in the March 2026 quarter

Arfin India consolidated net profit rises 1186.79% in the March 2026 quarter

Magadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit declines 32.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Magadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit declines 32.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Mold-Tek Packaging standalone net profit rises 26.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Mold-Tek Packaging standalone net profit rises 26.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Indian Toners & Developers standalone net profit rises 13.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Indian Toners & Developers standalone net profit rises 13.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 11 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayPM Modi on Gold BuyGold Stock TodayQ4 Results TodaySBI Share TodayBOB Q4 Results Gold and Silver Rate TodayVodafone Idea Share PriceIPL 2026 Points Table