Japanese stocks slip as rising oil prices hurt sentiment

Japans Nikkei 225 fell 0.47% on Monday, retreating from record highs as rising oil prices increased concerns over inflation and economic pressure on oil-importing countries like Japan. Market sentiment weakened after US President Donald Trump rejected Irans response to a peace proposal, keeping the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed and raising fears of supply disruptions.

Technology and industrial stocks led the losses, with shares of SoftBank Group, Advantest, and Furukawa Electric declining sharply. Nintendo also dropped after warning that both hardware and software sales are expected to weaken, while higher memory chip costs continue to pressure profit margins.

On the positive side, Sony Group surged after announcing plans to buy back up to 500 billion worth of shares and projecting an 11% rise in operating profit for the fiscal year ending March 2027, supported by strong growth in its music and image sensor businesses.

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