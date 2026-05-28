Japanese stocks slip as tech shares drag

Japans markets eased on Thursday after hitting record highs earlier this week. The Nikkei 225 fell 0.47% to close at 64,693, while the Topix Index slipped 0.41% to 3,902. The pullback was mainly due to weakness in technology stocks, with SoftBank Group (-2%), Fujikura (-2.4%), Advantest (-2.9%), and Lasertec (-3.4%) leading the declines.

Global tensions also weighed on sentiment. Reports of fresh US strikes on Iran and claims by Irans Revolutionary Guard that it targeted a US airbase added uncertainty to the geopolitical outlook.

On the domestic front, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda warned earlier this week about rising inflation pressures from higher oil prices. However, he did not indicate whether the central bank might raise interest rates at its next policy meeting, leaving investors cautious.

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