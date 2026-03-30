Japanese stocks slump as Middle East tensions and oil surge rattle markets
The Iran conflict has now entered its fifth week with no clear end, as Iran-backed Houthi fighters in Yemen joined the fighting and the US sent more troops to the region. Japan is feeling the impact of higher energy costs and plans to release oil from its emergency reserves to ease the pressure.
At the same time, markets were weighed down by a sharply weaker yen and rising government bond yields, which increased expectations that the Bank of Japan could raise interest rates as soon as next month. Monday also marked the ex-dividend date for many companies, adding to the selling pressure.
Technology stocks led the decline, with major losses from SoftBank, Advantest, and Disco.
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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 3:50 PM IST