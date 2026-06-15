Japanese stocks surge to record high on easing geopolitical tensions
Oil prices fell to their lowest level in two months following the news, easing inflation concerns and reducing input costs for Japan, which relies heavily on energy imports. Investors are also looking ahead to this weeks Bank of Japan meeting, where policymakers are widely expected to raise interest rates to help curb inflation and strengthen the yen.
Market optimism was further supported by SpaceXs strong market debut on Friday, which fueled demand for technology and growth-oriented stocks. Technology and AI-related shares led the gains, with Kioxia rising 12%, Murata Manufacturing jumping 17.6%, SoftBank Group advancing 10.3%, Advantest gaining 7.7%, and Tokyo Electron adding 7%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 4:50 PM IST