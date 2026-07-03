Japanese yen rebounds toward 161; recovers from 39-year lows

The Japanese yen traded near 161 per U.S. dollar on Friday, extending its recovery after rebounding from 39-year lows above 162 earlier this week. The currency strengthened as Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama reiterated that authorities stand ready to intervene at any time to support the yen. The rebound was further fueled by reports suggesting Japan may stop signaling intervention plans in advance, catching traders off guard and prompting the unwinding of speculative short positions. A weaker U.S. dollar, following softer-than-expected U.S. jobs data, also supported the yen by reducing expectations of further Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

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