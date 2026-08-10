Jaro Institute of Technol. Mgt. and Research standalone net profit rises 48.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.61% to Rs 70.75 crore

Net profit of Jaro Institute of Technol. Mgt. and Research rose 48.34% to Rs 11.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.61% to Rs 70.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 60.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.70.7560.6721.4322.9916.8812.6014.7910.2511.177.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News