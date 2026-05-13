Jaro Institute surges after Q4 PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 469 cr

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research soared 14.54% to Rs 469.10 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 17.33% to Rs 21.33 crore in Q4 FY26 comapred with Rs 18.18 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

However, revenue from operations declined 1.81% YoY to Rs 72.78 crore in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 27.48 crore in Q4 FY26, up 11.21% YoY.

EBITDA increased 6% to Rs 30.15 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 28.43 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin fell to 37% in Q4 FY26 as against 38% in Q4 FY25.

On a annual basis, the companys standalone net profit rose 2.42% to Rs 52.91 crore in FY26 comapred with Rs 51.66 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations increased 8.57% to Rs 273.87 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 252.26 crore in FY25.

Meanwhile, the company's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per share on a face value Rs 10 per share for the financial year 2025-26.

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research (Jaro Education) is an online higher education platform with a Pan-India presence.

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