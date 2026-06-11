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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jasch Gauging Technologies standalone net profit declines 26.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Jasch Gauging Technologies standalone net profit declines 26.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 1.77% to Rs 13.89 crore

Net profit of Jasch Gauging Technologies declined 26.96% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.77% to Rs 13.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.41% to Rs 14.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.97% to Rs 57.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales13.8914.14 -2 57.4652.73 9 OPM %20.0928.64 -26.1929.45 - PBDT4.296.04 -29 20.7620.98 -1 PBT4.075.83 -30 19.9120.10 -1 NP2.984.08 -27 14.7414.68 0

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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