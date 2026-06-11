Jasch Gauging Technologies standalone net profit declines 26.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.77% to Rs 13.89 crore

Net profit of Jasch Gauging Technologies declined 26.96% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.77% to Rs 13.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.41% to Rs 14.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.97% to Rs 57.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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