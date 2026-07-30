Jasch Gauging Technologies standalone net profit rises 7.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.96% to Rs 14.68 crore

Net profit of Jasch Gauging Technologies rose 7.89% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.96% to Rs 14.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.14.6812.6625.2726.385.154.734.934.533.693.42

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