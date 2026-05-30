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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jattashankar Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.57 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Jattashankar Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.57 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:48 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 73.40 crore

Net profit of Jattashankar Industries reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 73.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1483.97% to Rs 129.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales73.400 0 129.418.17 1484 OPM %0.680 -0.43-17.26 - PBDT0.50-0.28 LP 1.24-0.01 LP PBT0.50-0.28 LP 1.24-0.05 LP NP0.57-0.31 LP 1.03-1.19 LP

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:48 AM IST

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