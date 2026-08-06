Thursday, August 06, 2026 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchDelhi SIR DeadlineZuckerberg apologises to IndiaRBI MPC Repo RateQ1 Results TodayCanada Express Entry DrawRealty Firms on Repo RateRBI Policy: Market Outlook
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jauss Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Jauss Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Jauss Polymers reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 and during the previous quarter ended June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Desi Farms India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Desi Farms India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2026 quarter

GE Vernova T&D India standalone net profit rises 24.65% in the June 2026 quarter

GE Vernova T&D India standalone net profit rises 24.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Sudarshan Colorants India standalone net profit rises 19.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Sudarshan Colorants India standalone net profit rises 19.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Indus Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 7.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Indus Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 7.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Mindspace Business Parks REIT consolidated net profit rises 67.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Mindspace Business Parks REIT consolidated net profit rises 67.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:12 AM IST