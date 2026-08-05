Jay Bharat Maruti consolidated net profit declines 6.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.56% to Rs 626.79 crore

Net profit of Jay Bharat Maruti declined 6.18% to Rs 21.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.56% to Rs 626.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 556.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.626.79556.8310.0411.8253.4257.1129.2635.8721.8523.29

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