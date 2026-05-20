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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jay Shree Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 34.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Jay Shree Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 34.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 177.68 crore

Net loss of Jay Shree Tea & Industries reported to Rs 34.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 31.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 177.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 161.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 25.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 126.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.39% to Rs 930.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 858.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales177.68161.52 10 930.12858.14 8 OPM %-15.00-14.36 -1.964.41 - PBDT-27.49-2.57 -970 -1.5460.39 PL PBT-32.83-8.13 -304 -23.7338.02 PL NP-34.1631.46 PL -25.06126.51 PL

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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