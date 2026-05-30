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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jay Ushin standalone net profit rises 83.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Jay Ushin standalone net profit rises 83.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:42 AM IST

Sales rise 16.89% to Rs 267.56 crore

Net profit of Jay Ushin rose 83.67% to Rs 5.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.89% to Rs 267.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 228.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.94% to Rs 17.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.32% to Rs 969.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 855.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales267.56228.90 17 969.07855.20 13 OPM %3.604.31 -3.654.35 - PBDT9.379.45 -1 35.4834.30 3 PBT5.364.36 23 19.3717.31 12 NP5.402.94 84 17.7712.26 45

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:42 AM IST

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