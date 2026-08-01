Jayant Agro Organics consolidated net profit rises 24.21% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 18.51% to Rs 796.61 croreNet profit of Jayant Agro Organics rose 24.21% to Rs 20.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.51% to Rs 796.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 672.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales796.61672.17 19 OPM %4.904.52 -PBDT33.6227.27 23 PBT27.7821.94 27 NP20.0616.15 24
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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:10 AM IST