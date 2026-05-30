Jayant Agro Organics consolidated net profit rises 54.01% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.00% to Rs 646.66 crore

Net profit of Jayant Agro Organics rose 54.01% to Rs 17.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.00% to Rs 646.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 634.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.20% to Rs 50.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.84% to Rs 2405.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2528.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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