Jayant Infratech jumps after securing Rs 17-cr railway electrification order

Jayant Infratech surged 18.32% to Rs 81.75 after the company announced that it had received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 16.54 crore from South East Central Railway, Bilaspur, for the execution of railway overhead electrification works.

The order encompasses the electrification of the fourth railway line between Durg and Dallirajhara, including crossovers, loop lines, sidings, yard modifications, and the elimination of an existing diamond crossing using a 2x25 KV, 50 Hz AC single-phase overhead equipment (OHE) system. It also includes the electrification of the Rajnandgaon Goods Shed/FCI siding line and the provision of OHE bonds for new DC track circuits across multiple station yards in the Raipur and Nagpur divisions of South East Central Railway.

The project is scheduled to be completed by June 2027.

Jayant Infratech specializes in the design, supply, and commissioning of 25KV, 50Hz single-phase traction overhead equipment, playing a vital role in the electrification of new and existing railway lines.

On a full-year basis, the companys standalone net profit shed to Rs 8.45 crore in FY26 as against Rs 8.41 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations fell 8.20% YoY to Rs 111.70 crore in FY26.

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