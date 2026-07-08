Jayant Infratech wins order of Rs 13.31 cr from West Central Railway
For railway electrification works along Itarsi-Nagpur sectionJayant Infratech has received a Letter of Acceptance from West Central Railway, for execution of Railway Overhead Electrification works. The scope of work includes design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of OHE in Itarsi-Jhujharpur section, including its power supply arrangement & modification to existing OHE along with associated general services work in connection with Itarsi-Nagpur 3rd line work. The total value of the contract is Rs 13.31 crore.
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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 9:51 AM IST