Jayant Infratech wins order of Rs 13.31 cr from West Central Railway

For railway electrification works along Itarsi-Nagpur section

Jayant Infratech has received a Letter of Acceptance from West Central Railway, for execution of Railway Overhead Electrification works. The scope of work includes design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of OHE in Itarsi-Jhujharpur section, including its power supply arrangement & modification to existing OHE along with associated general services work in connection with Itarsi-Nagpur 3rd line work. The total value of the contract is Rs 13.31 crore.