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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jayant Infratech wins order of Rs 13.31 cr from West Central Railway

Jayant Infratech wins order of Rs 13.31 cr from West Central Railway

Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 10:18 AM IST

For railway electrification works along Itarsi-Nagpur section

Jayant Infratech has received a Letter of Acceptance from West Central Railway, for execution of Railway Overhead Electrification works. The scope of work includes design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of OHE in Itarsi-Jhujharpur section, including its power supply arrangement & modification to existing OHE along with associated general services work in connection with Itarsi-Nagpur 3rd line work. The total value of the contract is Rs 13.31 crore.

 

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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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