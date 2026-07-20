Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

C.E. Info Systems Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, Campus Activewear Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 July 2026.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, Campus Activewear Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 July 2026.

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd crashed 6.35% to Rs 84.54 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd lost 5.65% to Rs 1105.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15593 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72780 shares in the past one month.

Axis Bank Ltd tumbled 5.41% to Rs 1257. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Campus Activewear Ltd slipped 5.23% to Rs 224. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

HDFC Bank Ltd dropped 4.84% to Rs 780. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

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