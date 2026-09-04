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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 04 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

KEI Industries Ltd, R R Kabel Ltd, Polycab India Ltd and Power Mech Projects Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 September 2026.

KEI Industries Ltd, R R Kabel Ltd, Polycab India Ltd and Power Mech Projects Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 September 2026.

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd tumbled 10.55% to Rs 88.16 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 24.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

KEI Industries Ltd crashed 8.04% to Rs 4866.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13050 shares in the past one month.

R R Kabel Ltd lost 6.72% to Rs 2442.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25448 shares in the past one month.

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Polycab India Ltd shed 5.89% to Rs 8305.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16626 shares in the past one month.

Power Mech Projects Ltd slipped 4.75% to Rs 2289. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14394 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3525 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 3:50 PM IST