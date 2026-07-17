Jayaswal Neco Industries standalone net profit rises 108.47% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 27.72% to Rs 2106.56 croreNet profit of Jayaswal Neco Industries rose 108.47% to Rs 193.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 93.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.72% to Rs 2106.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1649.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2106.561649.35 28 OPM %18.7819.07 -PBDT341.82200.06 71 PBT264.97125.39 111 NP193.9293.02 108
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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 5:50 PM IST