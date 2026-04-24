Jayaswal Neco Industries standalone net profit rises 87.79% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 17.85% to Rs 1974.24 croreNet profit of Jayaswal Neco Industries rose 87.79% to Rs 190.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 101.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.85% to Rs 1974.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1675.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 311.00% to Rs 463.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 112.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.87% to Rs 7131.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5999.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1974.241675.27 18 7131.825999.73 19 OPM %19.0320.39 -18.6115.66 - PBDT311.26210.60 48 914.45389.94 135 PBT236.47136.64 73 613.49103.20 494 NP190.87101.64 88 463.11112.68 311
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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 6:50 PM IST