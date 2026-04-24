Jayaswal Neco Industries standalone net profit rises 87.79% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.85% to Rs 1974.24 crore

Net profit of Jayaswal Neco Industries rose 87.79% to Rs 190.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 101.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.85% to Rs 1974.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1675.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 311.00% to Rs 463.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 112.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.87% to Rs 7131.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5999.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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