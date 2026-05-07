Jayatma Enterprises standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 62.50% to Rs 0.06 croreNet profit of Jayatma Enterprises declined 20.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 62.50% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 8.89% to Rs 0.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.81% to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.060.16 -63 0.480.63 -24 OPM %200.00-125.00 --35.42-36.51 - PBDT0.160.15 7 0.500.56 -11 PBT0.140.13 8 0.420.48 -13 NP0.160.20 -20 0.410.45 -9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Harsha Engineers International reports consolidated net profit of Rs 47.23 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 07 2026 | 3:04 PM IST