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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jaykay Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Jaykay Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Rajdarshan Industries Ltd, Tolins Tyres Ltd and Raj Television Network Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 May 2026.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Rajdarshan Industries Ltd, Tolins Tyres Ltd and Raj Television Network Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 May 2026.

Jaykay Enterprises Ltd tumbled 15.98% to Rs 179.55 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48108 shares in the past one month.

 

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd lost 14.58% to Rs 647.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30937 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6932 shares in the past one month.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd crashed 13.91% to Rs 36.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 128 shares in the past one month.

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Tolins Tyres Ltd fell 10.55% to Rs 108.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 47409 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8309 shares in the past one month.

Raj Television Network Ltd dropped 9.98% to Rs 17.14. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 61918 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5633 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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