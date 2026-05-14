Jayshree Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 47.12% to Rs 6.12 croreNet profit of Jayshree Chemicals reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.12% to Rs 6.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.15% to Rs 20.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6.124.16 47 20.9116.19 29 OPM %-0.33-4.33 --3.40-6.05 - PBDT0.210.01 2000 0.18-0.21 LP PBT0.210.01 2000 0.17-0.21 LP NP0.19-0.16 LP 0.31-0.27 LP
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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:04 AM IST