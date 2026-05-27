Wednesday, May 27, 2026 | 06:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jaysynth Orgochem consolidated net profit rises 84.97% in the March 2026 quarter

Jaysynth Orgochem consolidated net profit rises 84.97% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

Sales rise 16.08% to Rs 69.46 crore

Net profit of Jaysynth Orgochem rose 84.97% to Rs 5.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.08% to Rs 69.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 59.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.15% to Rs 14.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.88% to Rs 259.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 228.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales69.4659.84 16 259.68228.03 14 OPM %11.538.99 -8.489.89 - PBDT8.635.38 60 23.3824.11 -3 PBT8.034.67 72 20.6921.36 -3 NP5.663.06 85 14.6615.62 -6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Alphageo (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Alphageo (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ramco Industries consolidated net profit rises 145.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Ramco Industries consolidated net profit rises 145.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Ganesh Benzoplast reports consolidated net profit of Rs 15.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ganesh Benzoplast reports consolidated net profit of Rs 15.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Asahi India Glass consolidated net profit rises 43.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Asahi India Glass consolidated net profit rises 43.36% in the March 2026 quarter

West Coast Paper Mills consolidated net profit rises 17.87% in the March 2026 quarter

West Coast Paper Mills consolidated net profit rises 17.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks To Watch TodayStock Market HolidayDividend Stocks TodayDelhi CNG Price HikeQ4 Results TodayIMD Weather UpdateGold and Silver Rate TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance