JBM Auto announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary Greenpath Mobility Ventures

JBM Ecolife Mobility (JBM Eco), a subsidiary/joint venture of JBM Auto, has incorporated a company on 15 July 2026 in the name of Greenpath Mobility Ventures (GMVPL). The GMVPL is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBM Eco. Further, the Company has received the Certificate of Incorporation on 15 July 2026 at 10:30 PM from Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).