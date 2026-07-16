Thursday, July 16, 2026 | 03:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JBM Auto announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary Greenpath Mobility Ventures

JBM Auto announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary Greenpath Mobility Ventures

Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
JBM Ecolife Mobility (JBM Eco), a subsidiary/joint venture of JBM Auto, has incorporated a company on 15 July 2026 in the name of Greenpath Mobility Ventures (GMVPL). The GMVPL is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBM Eco. Further, the Company has received the Certificate of Incorporation on 15 July 2026 at 10:30 PM from Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).
 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ITC Hotels consolidated net profit rises 35.42% in the June 2026 quarter

ITC Hotels consolidated net profit rises 35.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Bharat Heavy Electricals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 376.71 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Bharat Heavy Electricals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 376.71 crore in the June 2026 quarter

China stocks fall as tech shares drag the market lower

China stocks fall as tech shares drag the market lower

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

ABB India spurts after parent highlights robust India order inflows

ABB India spurts after parent highlights robust India order inflows

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to WatchQ1 Results TodayITC Hotel Q1 Results Jio Financial Q1 Results TodayCost Inflation Index for FY27ICICI Bank Q1 PreviewSBI Funds Management IPO Last DayUpcoming Q1 ResultsPolycab India Q1 Results