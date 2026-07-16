JBM Auto announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary Greenpath Mobility Ventures
JBM Ecolife Mobility (JBM Eco), a subsidiary/joint venture of JBM Auto, has incorporated a company on 15 July 2026 in the name of Greenpath Mobility Ventures (GMVPL). The GMVPL is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBM Eco. Further, the Company has received the Certificate of Incorporation on 15 July 2026 at 10:30 PM from Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).
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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 3:31 PM IST